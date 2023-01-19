Watford man set to join L1 club amid links to Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and more

Watford youngster Mattie Pollock has agreed to join Exeter City on loan until the end of the season, as per a report from Football Insider.

Watford’s promising centre-back was kept at Vicarage Road for the first half of the season but after limited opportunities with the Championship club, it seems the door has been opened for him to head out this month.

There’s been plenty of interest in his services too – Football Insider stated last week that Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Blackpool, Burton Albion, Barnsley and Exeter City were keen on the defender.

Now though, it has emerged that it is the latter mentioned Grecians who are poised to wrap up a deal.

A fresh report from Football Insider states Watford and Exeter have come to an agreement over a loan deal. Pollock will spend the rest of the season at St. James Park, where he will be managed by Gary Caldwell.

Best for Pollock?

In his time in the EFL, 21-year-old Pollock has proven his talents. He made an eye-catching breakthrough with Grimsby Town and also impressed while on loan with Cheltenham Town last season.

Now, he heads back into League One to pick up more valuable experience of the senior game.

After spending the first half of the season around the first-team, Pollock will be hoping a strong spell with Exeter City can see him thrust into contention for a senior role ahead of next season, though it remains to be seen just how he fares and whether or not Watford are successful in their promotion hunt.

Pollock has played four times for Watford this season, with two of those outings coming in the league.