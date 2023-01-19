Trusted journalist shares latest on Rangers’ pursuit of Norwich City man Todd Cantwell

Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell is ‘considering an offer from Rangers’, after being told he can leave the club by Norwich City boss David Wagner, according to journalist Anthony Joseph.

Cantwell, 24, has been heavily linked with a move to Rangers over the past week or so. The Norwich City man sees his contract expire at the end of this season and he looks set to move on, after some tough seasons at Carrow Road. Cantwell showed a lot of early promise but he’s fallen out of favour, and he’s not featured for the Canaries since November.

But Scottish football journalist Joseph has revealed that Cantwell has an offer from Rangers, with the Englishman now considering the offer after being given the green light to leave Norwich City during this month’s transfer window.

