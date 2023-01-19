Sweden international flying to England as Burnley look to wrap up transfer deal

Burnley are claimed to be moving closer to the signing of Djurgardens centre-back Hjalmar Ekdal, who is now travelling to complete the deal.

Burnley have been linked with a whole host of players so far this month, one of which is defender Ekdal.

He was said to be on the Clarets’ radar but the chances of a move seemed to have dwindled, with reporter Alan Nixon stating on his Patreon that the Championship leaders had opted out of the chase given potential work permit difficulties and a lack of recent game time for Ekdal given that the Allsvenskan season has ended.

Now though, new claims have emerged from Swedish outlet Sportbladet regarding a potential move to Turf Moor.

They state that Ekdal is now flying into England as Burnley move closer to securing a deal. He’s been absent from training in recent days and Bosse Andersson, Djurgardens’ director of football, has confirmed Ekdal has been given permission to speak to a club.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

A good deal for all?

With Kompany seemingly in the market for defensive reinforcements this month, Ekdal looks to be a good signing.

He’s got international experience having played three times for Sweden’s national side and after proving himself as one of the Allsvenskan’s stronger centre-backs, he now has the chance to test himself at a higher level with Burnley.

Under Kompany’s management, he’ll be working closely with a manager who was one of the world’s top centre-backs not so long ago, so that should do wonders for his development.

He recently spoke highly of a potential move to Burnley, so it will be hoped that the deal can be wrapped up.