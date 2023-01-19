Sunderland man attracting surprise loan interest with Aberdeen among interested clubs

Scottish top flight side Aberdeen ‘are among a number of clubs’ keen on a loan move for Sunderland’s Bailey Wright, reports Daily Record.

Wright, 30, was recently in Qatar with his national side Australia. He’s since featured four times in the Championship, taking his appearances total to 13 in the league so far this season. The centre-back isn’t playing as much as last season, where he made 40 League One outings as the Black Cats achieved promotion to the Premier League, and now it looks like he could be on the move.

An emerging report from Daily Record claims that Aberdeen are among the clubs to have identified Wright as a potential loan target during this month’s transfer window, with the Scottish side looking to add competition at centre-back. Wright has 393 career appearances to his name having previously represented the likes of Preston North End, Bristol City, and now Sunderland. Wright also has 25 caps to his name for the Socceroos.