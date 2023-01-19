Rotherham United boss gives updates on reported bids for Dan Barlaser and Chiedozie Ogbene

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has confirmed to The Yorkshire Post that the club are yet to receive follow-up bids for in-demand duo Dan Barlaser and Chiedozie Ogbene.

The Rotherham United pair have been subject to concrete interest from other Championship sides, with Barlaser on the radar of Middlesbrough, and Ogbene interesting both Swansea City and Millwall according to reports.

Boro had reportedly placed a bid of £900,000 for the services of Barlaser, who is out of contract in the summer, but this was turned down by the Millers. Similarly, Ogbene’s current deal expires at the end of the season and so Swansea City and Millwall were hoping to capitalise and placed bids for the winger, both of which were also rejected.

Now speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Rotherham United boss Taylor gave an update on the bids.