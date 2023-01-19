Rotherham United boss gives updates on reported bids for Dan Barlaser and Chiedozie Ogbene

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has confirmed to The Yorkshire Post that the club are yet to receive follow-up bids for in-demand duo Dan Barlaser and Chiedozie Ogbene.
The Rotherham United pair have been subject to concrete interest from other Championship sides, with Barlaser on the radar of Middlesbrough, and Ogbene interesting both Swansea City and Millwall according to reports.
Boro had reportedly placed a bid of £900,000 for the services of Barlaser, who is out of contract in the summer, but this was turned down by the Millers. Similarly, Ogbene’s current deal expires at the end of the season and so Swansea City and Millwall were hoping to capitalise and placed bids for the winger, both of which were also rejected.
Now speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Rotherham United boss Taylor gave an update on the bids.
“Not this week, no,” he replied when asked whether the club had received follow-up bids since.
“The window is the window and you never know what is around the corner at any time. We are only halfway through it and trying to get our business done at our end and part of our business is keeping hold of our better players.
“We know there are certain situations where as the window goes on, as always, we have to make the best decision for ourselves and the football club.”
A positive update for Rotherham United…
The Millers’ main objective come the end of the season will be to maintain their Championship status and avoid relegation. In order to help them achieve this feat they will need to keep hold of their best players, and this includes both Barlaser and Ogbene.
With Rotherham United in 19th and four points above the drop zone, the in-demand duo would be forgiven for wanting to challenge themselves and progress in their careers at a side competing at the top end of the table. But with Taylor’s update, it suggests they will do everything they can to make sure they stay put.
This also provides an insight into where interested sides Swansea City, Millwall and Middlesbrough’s heads are at currently. They may not wish to budge on their first bids and overpay for players if they don’t need to. It will be interesting to see if they come in with an improved bid, or turn their attention to other targets.