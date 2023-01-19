Reporter makes fresh revelation over Rangers’ bid for Swansea City star Morgan Whittaker

Rangers’ bid for Swansea City star Morgan Whittaker was ‘miles away’ from the Championship club’s valuation, reporter Lyall Thomas has revealed (via Michael Bridge).

Swansea City talent Whittaker has been at the centre of transfer speculation all month.

His flying form while on loan with Plymouth Argyle saw him recalled by the South Welsh side at the start of the month and since then, his future has been widely speculated about. Rangers have been keen on a deal though, failing with a reported bid of £1m.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Thomas has made an intriguing revelation regarding the Gers’ chase for the forward.

He has said on Twitter that the Scottish Premiership giants are still ‘miles away’ from Swansea’s valuation of Whittaker. Additionally, he is poised to be involved in the Swans’ clash with QPR this weekend.

#Swansea source has told @SkySportsNews that #Rangers are miles away from the club’s valuation and Whittaker likely to be involved for Swansea on Saturday. (Via @MichaelBridge_) https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx https://t.co/Pxam99aU90 — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) January 19, 2023

It has been reported that Rangers are ready to up their bid to £1.5m, while it has also been claimed Whittaker is keen to make the move to Michael Beale’s side.

What now?

Well, even if Whittaker is keen to join Rangers, if they can’t match Swansea City’s valuation, there’s little movement that can be made.

It remains to be seen if the latest developments pique the interests of other potential suitors though. Swansea are seemingly willing to sell at the right price and with Whittaker open to heading to Rangers, it would be interesting to see if he could be tempted elsewhere before the end of the month.

If not, he’ll be a great player for Russell Martin to have at his disposal over the second half of the season. The Swans are in dire need of depth in attack and a stay for Whittaker would provide just that.