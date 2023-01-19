Paul Heckingbottom reveals stance on 19-year-old’s immediate future at Sheffield United

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said that striker Will Osula will be staying at the club after his early return from Derby County.

Sheffield United sent Osula to Pride Park in the summer to give him taste of more regular senior football away from Bramall Lane. The Dane wasn’t a regular starter but he made plenty of appearances off the bench, managing five goals in 21 games overall.

At the start of the month though, the Blades opted to bring the striker back prematurely.

Now, following his recall, Heckingbottom has made his stance clear on the striker’s immediate future.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, the Sheffield United boss said that with Osula cup tied, suspended and nursing a blow to the jaw, he will be staying on board. Heckingbottom also made it clear that he won’t be heading out given the numbers available too, saying:

“He is suspended at the minute and then he’s cup-tied. So there’s nothing we can do. “He got dragged to the floor the other night in the under-21s game, so we want to see how he is after that [injury].