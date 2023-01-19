Oxford United player-coach emerges as shock contender for Portsmouth job

Oxford United player-coach John Mousinho has emerged as a shock strong contender for the vacant post as Portsmouth boss, Andrew Moon has reported.

Portsmouth’s hunt for a new manager has dragged on longer than many of those at Fratton Park would have liked.

Plenty of names have been linked with the post but as of now, a new boss is yet to arrive. It comes after Danny Cowley was sacked at the start of the month and with less than two weeks left in the window, they remain managerless.

However now, a shock contender has emerged for the job in the form of Oxford United’s Mousinho.

As reported by Andrew Moon, the Oxford United centre-back, who also holds a first-team coaching role with the League One side, has emerged as a strong contender for the job at Fratton Park.

Oxford United first-team coach John Mousinho is serious contender to be the new #Pompey Head Coach #oufc — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) January 19, 2023

It would be the 36-year-old’s first senior management role and he’s still playing these days, featuring eight times this season.

A shock name…

Given the extensive search for a new boss Pompey have embarked on, they need to get someone in soon.

However, a move for Mousinho would mark a seriously bold appointment by the League One club. He’s still in the early stages of his coaching career and given the ambitions a club like Portsmouth should have, bringing him in as Cowley’s replacement would be a big shock.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if he does indeed land the post at Portsmouth. He’s got an extensive playing career behind him and plenty of clubs have enjoyed success in making bold appointments of young players in recent years, so Pompey would be hoping for similar success if Mousinho was to come in.