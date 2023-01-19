Opinion: Huddersfield Town should look at potential move for Bristol City man to solve problem position

Huddersfield Town are in the market for a goalkeeper this month, with Lee Nicholls having to undergo shoulder surgery.

And a few names have so far been linked with a move to the club, including Middlesbrough’s Luke Daniels and Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow. There seems to be a few decent options out there but one option that’s not yet been mentioned, and who could be perhaps the best option available to Huddersfield Town, is Bristol City’s Dan Bentley.

The Englishman has been one of the Championship’s most consistent shot-stoppers over the past few seasons. But he’s lost his place in the Bristol City XI, with the Robins struggling down near Huddersfield in the Championship standings. Recent reports have credited Stoke City with a potential interest as they too search for a goalkeeper, and Town would be smart to put the feelers out on a potential move for Bentley as well.

One of the best…

Bentley has made 13 Championship appearances this season, keeping a commendable four clean sheets despite his side’s struggles. In total, he’s kept 29 clean sheets for Bristol City in the Championship since the start of the 2019/20 campaign, proving himself to be one of the best shot-stoppers in the division.

He’s still highly-rated among Robins fans despite Nigel Pearson’s decision to play Max O’Leary in goal instead. What’s more is that Bentley is seemingly at a crossroads in terms of his Ashton Gate future, with his contract out at the end of the season and reports suggesting that Bristol City would be open to letting him go this month.

Huddersfield Town seem more keen on a potential loan deal for a goalkeeper right now. But with Stoke being linked with a loan swoop for Bentley, it suggests that Bentley is available for loan, though it remains to be seen whether or not Bristol City have future pans for Bentley.

A common thing to happen nowadays is for a player to sign a new deal and then head out on loan. That could well be the case here as Bristol City paid handsomely for Bentley when they signed him from Brentford in 2019, and they’ll surely be wary of letting him leave for free. Bentley is prove in the Championship and seemingly available, so he’d be a perfect fit for Huddersfield Town who really need to bring in a decent goalkeeper.