Opinion: Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland should fight it out for 2022 summer target as transfer priority emerges

Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland are seemingly keen on signing a new centre-back during this month’s transfer window.

Blackburn Rovers are making an effort to sign Ryan Porteous, whilst Sunderland are being linked with a move for Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell. Both teams are seemingly keen on signing a new central defender then, but if their current transfer pursuits fall through, then they’ll no doubt look at other targets.

And one name who was linked with both clubs last summer and who could be available for a transfer this month – more likely a loan deal, although a permanent transfer shouldn’t be played down – is Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke.

The Dutchman spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship. He thoroughly impressed, leaving as the club’s Player of the Season. He looked set for another loan move last summer with Blackburn having been keen on a return for the player, and with Sunderland coming close – but ultimately failing – to sign the 22-year-old on a temporary basis.

And since, van Hecke has featured just once in the Premier League for Brighton. A report from Sussex World earlier this month suggested that van Hecke could be one of a few Brighton players available for a loan deal this month. But with his contract out at the end of this season, both van Hecke and Brighton will surely have an eye on the next season, and if there’s no way into the Brighton XI for van Hecke then he might fancy becoming a free agent, or even leaving the club permanently this month.

With Blackburn Rovers making a bid to sign Porteous on a permanent deal, it suggests that they’re willing to splash out on a new central defender this month, and van Hecke is a player that the club knows can perform in the Championship. As for Sunderland, they’re not short of money and with the club looking to build for the future, and having no doubt done their due diligence on van Hecke given their summer pursuit, a potential Sunderland swoop for the Brighton man makes sense too.

Don’t be surprised to see van Hecke’s name coming into transfer headlines in the final two weeks of the January transfer window.