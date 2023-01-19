New claims emerge regarding Middlesbrough’s rumoured chase for Rotherham United star

Reports linking Middlesbrough to Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene are wide of the mark, according to WalesOnline.

Middlesbrough are looking to sign a wide forward this window and it is a top priority for Michael Carrick’s side. Therefore, it came as no surprise to see in-demand Rotherham United man Ogbene emerge as a potential target for the Teessiders.

Reports in Belgium claimed that both Boro and Club Brugge had the Millers winger on their radar, although conflicting reports from WalesOnline now state that although the player’s name may have been mentioned privately, there is no concrete interest at this time.

Both Swansea City and Millwall are very keen to bring Ogbene in this month, and have both had bids rejected by Rotherham United. Although Ogbene isn’t appealing to Middlesbrough at the moment, a move away from the New York Stadium could still be a possibility for the 25-year-old.

A huge boost for Swansea City…

Swansea City have Ogbene as a top target for the current transfer window and will pursue a move before the end of the month. Therefore, with Boro and Club Brugge potentially out of the equation as things stand, it does give a huge boost to Russell Martin’s side.

The Swans have had a bid turned down already, but they won’t be put off by the asking price and are likely to revisit a deal for Ogbene. With their interest being strong and a lack of competition, it could be a deal which gets done shortly.

Middlesbrough will no doubt be linked to several in-demand players over the next couple of weeks, especially in positions where their priorities lie. There are a serious lack of wingers at the club currently and so although Ogbene isn’t one on their radar currently, they will be looking into a number of different options.