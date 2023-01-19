Millwall accept permanent bid for 21-year-old

Millwall have accepted Bromley’s bid for young defender Besart Topalloj, it has been reported by News at Den.

Millwall youngster Topalloj has spent a good chunk of this season out on loan in the National League with Bromley.

It came after a short spell with Dagenham and Redbridge, who he joined following a promising pre-season with his parent club. Since joining Bromley though, he’s found regular game time, netting in their 4-1 win over Yeovil Town earlier this month.

Now, it has emerged that the Lions have sanctioned a permanent exit for the young Kosovan.

News at Den has reported that loan club Bromley have made a successful offer to keep the 21-year-old defender on a permanent basis. Should the move go through, he will become the third Millwall academy graduate to leave permanently this month after Isaac Olaofe and Hayden Muller.

Topalloj will make the move without a competitive senior appearance for the Lions to his name, though he was a regular for the U18s and U21S.

A good move for Topalloj?

With a senior breakthrough seemingly not on the horizon for Topalloj at Millwall, a permanent move to Bromley could be his best option. He’s already settled with the club after his time on loan there and after his recent involvement, he’ll know he’s in for regular minutes.

The young defender has been deployed as a centre-back mainly, though he has spent much of his career to date on the left as a full-back or wing-back.

While it would have been hoped he could make the step up to senior football with Millwall, a move to Bromley gives him a good chance to play regularly and kick on away from The Den, so it will be hoped the move can be wrapped up.