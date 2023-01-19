‘Might be the better side on the day’ – Blackpool v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Blackpool host Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend.

Blackpool go into this game on the back of sacking Michael Appleton, with Mick McCarthy being tipped to take over at Bloomfield Road. The Seasiders currently sit in 23rd place of the table.

The Terriers are also in the relegation zone, with Mark Fotheringham’s side sitting in 22nd place, making this game a crucial one for both teams.

Blackpool have not won a game in the Championship since the end of October, despite taking the lead in three different games since then. A recent 4-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup will give the Seasiders some hope for the second half of the season, albeit against a much-changed Forest side in that tie.

Ahead of the meeting between Blackpool and Huddersfield on Saturday, a handful of our writers have issued predictions for the clash…

Luke Phelps

“Fotheringham and Huddersfield Town got off to a shaky start. But results have solidified in recent weeks and the Terriers are slowly clawing their way to safety in the Championship.

“And as far as must-win games go, this is huge for both sides. These games are often really low in quality and settled by the odd goal, and I can see that being the case on Saturday.

“Blackpool fans may be frustrated going into this one given the reports of McCarthy’s apparently imminent appointment and I think that plays into Town’s hands – I’ll say away win in this one.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 0-1 Huddersfield Town

Harry Ware

“This is a huge game at the bottom between two sides who have had mixed results of late. Huddersfield have a game in hand on all the sides in the bottom six, so you cannot help but feel it is a must-win game for Blackpool. They need to use their performance against Nottingham Forest from two weeks ago to drive them on, even if it was against a changed Forest side.

“The pressure may be on the hosts to claim all three points then, especially with home advantage. Although I think Blackpool might be the better side on the day, they’ve dropped points on many occasions in recent months and I can see a similar scenario unfolding on Saturday.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Huddersfield Town