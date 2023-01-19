Leeds United’s stance on Sunderland-linked man revealed

Sunderland have received a boost in their pursuit of Leeds United man Charlie Cresswell, with the Premier League prepared to sell the player this month, according to The Athletic.

Sunderland are hoping to bring in some fresh faces this window as a means of reinforcing and improving their squad to help their chances of finishing in the top six come the end of the season.

The play-off places are within touching distance for Tony Mowbray’s side as they sit in 10th position but are just three points off 6th placed West Brom as things stand. But they may need to dip into the transfer market to maintain momentum.

One player they have identified as a potential target is Leeds United defender Cresswell. The 20-year-old was of interest to the Black Cats in the summer and they are set to reignite their interest again before the window closes at the end of the month.

Although an initial loan deal was touted, but The Athletic report that talks have been ongoing between Leeds United and Cresswell over leaving Elland Road on a permanent deal, and so a permanent switch to the Stadium of Light could be on the cards.

A huge boost for the Black Cats…

Cresswell would be a great addition to the Sunderland back-line, and his experience in both the Premier League with Leeds United and in the Championship with Millwall will stand him in good stead should he make the switch to Mowbray’s side.

At just 20 years old, a permanent deal looks to be a great option for the Black Cats, as he is likely to improve and develop over the coming years. A permanent switch allows Sunderland to take their time and be patient should they need to be.

It does come as a slight surprise that the Whites are prepared to sell given his seven appearances in the first-team and loaning him out to a high level club in Millwall. It shows he is valued and perhaps one for the future, but it now seems their stance has changed, and it certainly benefits Sunderland amongst any other potentially interested sides.