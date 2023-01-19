League One duo eyeing out of favour Charlton Athletic man – deal expiring in the summer

Charlton Athletic defender Terell Thomas is drawing interest from MK Dons and Burton Albion, Football League World has claimed.

Charlton Athletic reunited with defender Thomas in the summer transfer window, bringing him in after his Reading contract expired. It marked his return to The Valley after leaving as a youngster in 2017, when he joined Wigan Athletic.

This season, the St. Lucian has found game time hard to come by though. He’s played only six times across all competitions, featuring just three times in League One.

Now, it has been claimed Thomas has interest from other League One sides who could be keen to take him on.

Football League World states relegation threatened duo MK Dons and Burton Albion are both interested in Thomas. He only penned a one-year deal upon his return to the Addicks last summer, so he may well be available for nothing when the season comes to an end.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

A good chance for Thomas?

Thomas’ 45-minute outing against Oxford United on December 29th was his first league appearance for Charlton Athletic since October and he’s not been involved in a matchday squad since.

He’s been used sparingly this season and it looks as though he’s down the pecking order under Dean Holden too.

The defender has played over 90 times at this level and played twice in the Championship for Reading last season, so he’s got the experience behind him to have a positive impact at this level. He can operate as a right-back as well as a centre-back too, so he would offer MK Dons or Burton Albion some valuable versatility if a move was to materialise.