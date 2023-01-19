Hull City coach in advanced talks over move to MK Dons, report claims

MK Dons are pushing to appoint Hull City coach Robbie Stockdale as Mark Jackson’s assistant manager, Football Insider has said.

Hull City added Stockdale to their backroom staff following his departure from Rochdale back in August.

He had been manager at Spotland since July 2021 but after a dismal start to the season, the League Two side opted to part ways with the former Sunderland and West Brom coach.

Now though, it has emerged Stockdale could be poised for another chance of scenery.

Football Insider states that League One side MK Dons are in advanced talks to name the 43-year-old as the new no.2 to manager Mark Jackson. The former Leeds United U21s boss has been on the hunt for an assistant manager and an agreement is claimed to be close for the highly-rated Stockdale.

Stockdale has also held roles with Grimsby Town and Scottish side Hibernian, where he was assistant manager to current Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom.

A welcome appointment for Jackson?

With an assistant manager now close to arriving at Stadium MK, Jackson will be hoping he can really start to turn the tide and save MK Dons from relegation.

They still find themselves in 22nd after a dismal campaign to date and after three games without a win, they need to start putting a run of wins together sooner rather than later.

The appointment of an experienced, highly-regarded no.2 in the form of Stockdale should be of great aid to Jackson. It gives him a trusted figure to bounce ideas off and brings in someone who can align with his ethos and style of play, hopefully having a positive impact on the Dons’ struggling playing squad.