‘Far from out of the woods’ – Sheffield United v Hull City prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Hull City in the Championship Friday night.

Sheffield United welcome Hull City to Bramall Lane in one of two Friday night games in the Championship, as the Blades look to extend the gap between themselves in 2nd and the chasing pack.

The home side have won eight of their last ten games in the Championship and will be looking for a repeat of the reverse fixture back in September when Paul Heckingbottom’s side claimed all three points in a 2-0 victory.

The visitors are in a relatively healthy position. Hull are sat in 16th place, with eight points separating Liam Rosenior’s side from the relegation zone.

Hull are on a six-game unbeaten run right now. However, with the majority of the teams they faced in those games near the bottom of the table, Sheffield United will be a different challenge for Rosenior’s side.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction make their predictions for Friday night’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Hull City are definitely stabilising under Rosenior. I think they’ll be safe from relegation this season but they’re far from out of the woods, and this game on Friday night is going to be a very difficult one for them – perhaps Rosenior’s toughest yet.

“I’m surprised with how much Sheffield United are keeping the heat on leaders Burnley and I really think those two teams will win automatic promotion. Given that, I can’t see anything other than a Sheffield United win in this one.”

Scored prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Hull City

1 of 15 Who is this? Josh Cullen Taylor Harwood-Bellis Josh Brownhill Ian Maatsen

Harry Ware

“Sheffield United and Burnley have been a class above in the Championship so far this season, and at times they’ve looked unbeatable. For a while now, many have argued the Championship’s top two are set in stone.

“Hull are the next side to face the Blades and whilst they’ve been on a good run of late, they have not had many games against sides in the top-six. Sheffield United can blow teams away in this division and they’ll be expecting a win against a bottom half side in Hull, so I’m going to say home win.”

Scored prediction: Sheffield United 3-0 Hull City