‘Corberan will have a plan’ – Burnley v West Brom prediction: The72

Burnley host West Brom in the Championship on Friday night.

League leaders Burnley welcome West Bromwich Albion on Friday night, as the Clarets look to extend their lead at the top of the league.

Vincent Kompany’s side have had an incredible season so far, having lost just two games in the league all season. The Clarets are five points clear at the top, with 16 points separating themselves and Watford in 3rd.

But they face a West Brom side who have been revived by Carlos Corberan. Having previously had concerns of relegation to League One, the Baggies are mounting a promotion push with just one loss in the Championship since October.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture back in September and Friday could be another tight affair.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for Friday night’s game…

Harry Ware

“West Brom come into this game after an incredible resurgence under the helm of Carlos Corberan. The Baggies boss took Huddersfield to the play-off final last campaign, and I believe he will have similar success at The Hawthorns this season.

“Whilst I believe this West Brom side are a match for anyone, I think Burnley will edge it on Friday. They have been incredible this season and look destined for the Premier League, and I believe they will take another step on their way to promotion tomorrow night.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-1 West Brom

1 of 15 Who is this? Josh Cullen Taylor Harwood-Bellis Josh Brownhill Ian Maatsen

Luke Phelps

“What a game this will be. These two sides are perhaps the best-performing sides in the Championship right now and I’m really excited to watch this one.

“Despite West Brom’s fine form, I think Burnley will be the favourites going into this one. They’re just too good for anyone at the minute, but Corberan will have a plan in place for how to deal with Burnley, and Baggies fans will bet on it being a good plan.

“It’s certainly going to be tight, but with West Brom having a few key absentees for this one, I have to hand it to the hosts.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-1 West Brom