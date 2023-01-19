Comment: This 32-year old Bristol City man has been their Player of the Season so far

Bristol City have had a turbulent campaign so far and many would have hoped they’d be far further up the table.

However, after being written off by the majority of Robins fans due to poor performances in the last two seasons, 32-year old Nahki Wells has been revitalised this season. He’s Bristol City’s top scorer and has arguably been Player of the Season to date.

Honourable mentions go to young starlets Tommy Conway, Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo, who have been outstanding at points for Nigel Pearson’s men. However, Wells has been more reliable than ever so far this season, enjoying his best spell with the West Country side.

So far this campaign, Wells has found the back of the net nine times in the league. He’s also created chances for those around him as he’s picked up three assists in the Championship, as well as two in the Carabao Cup.

The Robins’ number 21 penned a new two-year deal over the Christmas period which will see him stay at Ashton Gate until the end of the 2024/25 season, rewarding him for the strong form he’s shown this campaign.

After inconsistent game time under previous bosses Lee Johnson and Dean Holden, he’s found more regular minutes this season. In the process, Wells has shown that he is still more than capable of leading the line in the Championship.

The Bermudan talisman’s best performance of the season came away to Blackburn Rovers on September 3rd, where he scored a second-half brace to help City to a 3-2 victory. That sent them to 3rd in the Championship table at the time in a fruitful spell for the striker and Pearson’s Robins.

This joyous spell continued for Wells has he went on to score twice and assist once in the next three games. Unfortunately, his goals weren’t enough to prevent The Robins sliding down the table though, but his efforts have to be applauded.

Nigel Pearson will be looking towards Wells to provide the crucial finishing touch as he tries to steer this Bristol City side out of a relegation battle and to a ninth consecutive year of second tier football.