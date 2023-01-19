Comment: This 25-year-old Stockport County man has been their Player of the Season so far

Stockport County’s first season in the EFL for 11 years has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows under Dave Challinor, with major improvements made as the season has progressed.

County currently sit in a healthy 10th place in League Two, only three points away from a play-off place in a highly competitive race for football in League One next season.

Many Stockport County players are worth considering here, including the likes of both Kyle Wootton and Paddy Madden who make up the deadly strike force that has racked up 17 goals already this season.

But, there has been one player who has undoubtedly been County’s best and most consistent performer in the 2022/23 season so far, and that is 25-year-old midfield engine Will Collar.

The Stockport County star has made 21 appearances in the league so far, scoring four goals and claiming three assists. He’s also netted three times in four FA Cup games, taking him to seven for the season overall.

Whilst his goals aren’t up to the levels of the likes of Irish Striker Paddy Madden, his contributions from midfield and his passion and energy have taken Challinor’s squad to the next level. He has been consistently outshining the likes of experienced EFL midfielder Antoni Sarcevic and is earning his keep as a part of the side that won the National League title in 2022.

The performance that tipped the balance in the considerations for Collar as the Player of the Season so far is his ruthless performance against League One opposition Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup. His hat-trick on the night made for an electric atmosphere at Edgeley Park, where he dismantled the London-based side and sent County through to the next round.

The former Hamilton Academical player has become a pillar of the team and an irreplaceable squad member, making him the standout Player of the Season thus far.