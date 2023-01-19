Comment: This 23-year-old midfielder is Exeter City’s Player of the Season so far

Exeter City’s return to League One was always likely to be a challenge for players used to plying their trade in the fourth division.

However, despite few additions to the first-team squad over the summer, the Grecians are flourishing.

Exeter are arguably over-performing this season, sitting in the top half of the League One table. The Grecians have been much better offensively than defensively, thanks largely to the efforts of the fantastic three consisting of Sam Nombe, Jevani Brown, and Jay Stansfield. Despite this, Exeter’s Player of the Season so far is not a striker, he is in fact a midfielder – and one of the best midfielders this league has to offer.

Archie Collins has been a constant presence on Exeter City’s team sheet since his league debut in 2018. The 23-year-old creative midfielder, who often goes under the radar, has racked up over 200 appearances in red and white over the past six seasons, developing from an ambitious academy graduate to a club stalwart who rarely misses a game. Collins played 38 of Exeter’s League Two fixtures across their promotion-winning campaign last time round and is yet to miss a league game upon their return to League One.

This season has seen Collins take his game to another level under the management of Gary Caldwell. The Grecians’ no.8 has added goals to his game this year, scoring four times in the league, including one against local rivals Plymouth Argyle in the Devon derby.

The deep-lying midfielder is also the Grecians’ chief creator, starting moves from the centre of the park and enabling the wing-backs to venture forward to join the attacking effort. Collins’ quick-thinking and excellent range of passing makes him a unique asset within the division. But DevonLive previously reported that Collins is currently mulling over signing a new contract at St James’ Park, and so the Grecians may well have to prepare for life without their star man as they look to plan for next season.