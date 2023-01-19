Comment: This 22-year-old Bolton Wanderers man has been their Player of the Season so far

Bolton Wanderers have been ticking along nicely in League One this season, sitting in 5th place after 26 games.

On current form, Bolton should accomplish their goal of finishing within the play-off positions by the end of the 2022/23 campaign. There’s been some standout performers for the Trotters so far this season, including loanees James Trafford and Conor Bradley from Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

Trafford has managed 13 clean sheets in the league so far, whilst also equalling a club record of six consecutive clean sheets at home. And whilst contributing to this impressive defensive record, Bradley has also made an impact at the top end of the pitch, accumulating four goals and four assists in League One this season.

Other honourable mentions must go to George Johnston and Dion Charles, who have also had good campaigns so far this season.

But the standout performer so far this campaign has been Aaron Morley. In 21 league appearances, the 22-year-old has only registered two goals and one assist in the league. But delving a little deeper and looking into more offensive stats, the midfielder has completed 670 accurate passes with 77% accuracy, as well as creating 32 goal-scoring chances (all stats from FotMob).

And defensively, Morley has made 24 interceptions and won 48% of tackles attempted. This balance of offensive and defensive output means Morley is well-suited to playing the role of a central midfielder in Bolton’s 3-5-2 system. In total, Morley has played 1447 minutes for Bolton this season, cementing his place as a regular starter in the side.

With Bolton beginning to find their feet in front of goal and starting to add attacking recruits such as Randell Williams and Dan N’Lundulu, it is a matter of time before Morley begins to boost his goals and assists tally this campaign. And with Bolton looking likely to go on and secure a play-off finish, it would not be surprising if Championship clubs take note of Morley in the coming weeks or months.