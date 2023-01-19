Championship club eye Birmingham City transfer swoop after injury to key player

Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has emerged as a target for Huddersfield Town, according to Football Insider.

Birmingham City shot-stopper Etheridge is vastly experienced at Championship level but has had to play second fiddle to veteran John Ruddy this season.

The Philippines international has been an unused substitute in every league game this campaign but reminded everyone of his capabilities with a terrific triple save in the FA Cup against Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday night.

Now, amid a new injury blow for Championship rivals Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City’s no.2 is drawing interest from the Terriers.

Football Insider claims Mark Fotheringham and co are plotting a winter move for Etheridge. It comes after Lee Nicholls was ruled out for the long-term through a shoulder injury and they state the Blues’ ‘keeper could be tempted to move given the likelihood of regular minutes at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Etheridge is under contract at St. Andrew’s until the summer of 2024.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

A good move for all?

Bringing in a goalkeeper of Etheridge’s experience to fill in for Nicholls could be a solid move for Fotheringham to make. It may well appeal to the player too given the lack of chances he’s got under John Eustace this season.

However, as far as backup goalkeepers go, Etheridge is a pretty strong one, and the Blues will know this. They don’t have another senior shot-stopper on the books, so unless they want to take a risk and promote from within, Birmingham City would likely need to find a replacement first.

Huddersfield could need external factors to work in their favour if they’re to strike a deal, so it remains to be seen just how the situation pans out over the rest of the window.