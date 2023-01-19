Burnley in advanced talks to sign 22-year-old striker, journalist claims

Burnley are in advanced talks with Westerlo striker Lyle Foster, ahead of a potential move to Turf Moor, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Burnley have utilised the Belgian market exceptionally well so far this season. Under the guidance of new boss Vincent Kompany they have signed a total of six players from the Belgian First Division A, with Samuel Bastien, Josh Cullen, Vitinho, Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury all arriving in the summer and Ameen Al-Dakhil joining earlier this month.

But they are not done there. The Clarets have now entered into advanced talks with Westerlo forward Foster according to Tavolieri. The 22-year-old has scored eight goals and registered three assists in 20 appearances in the division and his fine form could see him rewarded with a move to the Championship.

The journalist states that the deal could be in the region of €7million, with Westerlo keen to get the best deal they can.

🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #BurnleyFC are in advanced talks with #Westerlo in order to find a deal for Lyle #Foster for a deal around 7M€. Belgian side really positive to get out with this deal with a big sale. To be continued. #twitterclarets #mercato #JPL pic.twitter.com/EKB3Lrlkoc — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) January 19, 2023

A good fit for Burnley…

The Clarets have improved in most areas of the pitch so far this season, and with the Championship trophy theirs to lose at this point, a couple of solid additions will go a long way in helping them maintain their momentum and go on to win the league.

Despite bolstering their options in a lot of positions, up front is an area they have not yet looked to revamp. Loanee Halil Dervisoglu has only played six times, whilst Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez are now both 33 years old, and so the addition of Foster could be hugely beneficial, not just in the short-term but longer term too.

Rodriguez has impressed with his nine goals and two assists in 23 games so far, and so it won’t be a case of Foster coming straight into the starting eleven. He will need to work for his place and he will need to take his chance when he gets it.