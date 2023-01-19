Bristol City reject Premier League club’s £8m bid for star man

Bristol City have rejected a bid of around £8m from Bournemouth for striker Antoine Semenyo, Bristol Live has said.

Bristol City star Semenyo has been at the centre of transfer interest from elsewhere plenty of times before, and that has proven the case again in the January transfer window.

Premier League side Bournemouth, who are now under new ownership, have previously been claimed to be keen on Semenyo and his fellow Bristol City star Alex Scott (Sunday Mirror, print edition 18.12.22, pg. 68). Now though, their admiration for the forward has been followed up with an official bid.

Bristol Live reports that the Cherries have made a bid of around £8m for Semenyo, only for the Robins to knock it back.

It is said that the offer falls way short of Bristol City’s valuation of Semenyo, with injuries to Andi Weimann and Tommy Conway meaning Nigel Pearson is already short of options in his attacking ranks. A sale of Semenyo would only leave him with less forwards, though every player has a price at Ashton Gate.

Time will tell…

With Bournemouth on the hunt for players who will increase their chances of staying in the Premier League, it remains to be seen if they come back in with a new bid for Semenyo before the end of the month.

He’s long looked like a player capable of making the jump up to the top-flight and despite Bristol City’s struggles this season, the Ghanaian International has still managed to make decent impression.

Semenyo has notched seven goals and two assists in 26 games across all competitions and at only 23, it will be hoped the versatile attacker can only get better as his career progresses.