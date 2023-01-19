Brentford and Tottenham handed potential boost in pursuit of QPR man as journalist plays down Brighton interest

Brighton’s chances of swooping for QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng have been played down by journalist Derren Howard.

Yesterday, reports emerged linking QPR and Senegal goalkeeper Dieng, 28, with Premier League trio Brentford, Brighton, and Tottenham Hotspur. But writing for Sussex World, Howard has since played down the Seagulls’ chances of making a summer move for Dieng.

He writes that Dieng to Brighton is ‘not one we think we will happen’, as the club is already well-stocked in the goalkeeping department. Tottenham meanwhile look set to bring in a new no.1 in the summer with Fabrizio Romano revealing that Spurs are looking at replacement for the struggling Hugo Lloris – Brentford’s David Raya has been mentioned alongside Spurs too, and so the Bees could be in the market for a goalkeeper.

Dieng is under contract at QPR until 2024. He’s featured 27 times in the Championship this season, keeping seven clean sheets and scoring one goal as well, heading home a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw v Sunderland back in August.