Blackburn Rovers make offer for 27-year-old free agent – MLS club also keen

Blackburn Rovers are among the clubs interested in free agent goalkeeper Nikita Haikin, it has been claimed.

Blackburn Rovers boast solid connections to the Scandinavian market thanks to manager Jon Dahl Tomasson and director of football Gregg Broughton, who previously held roles with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Now, according to reports, one of the Norwegian club’s former players is now a target for Rovers.

According to Nettavisen Sport, Blackburn Rovers are among the sides keen on goalkeeper Nikita Haikin.

Haikin is a free agent after his Bodo/Glimt contract expired at the start of this year and he’s got options available to him. Rovers are claimed to have made a concrete offer for the former Chelsea, Reading and Portsmouth youngster, but MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps are also keen.

Lancashire Telegraph reporter Rich Sharpe has added that as a UK citizen, Israel-born Haikin wouldn’t present work permit issues either.

Haikin, 27, is a well-travelled ‘keeper, spending time in England, Portugal, Spain, Russia, Israel and Norway over the course of his career.

A worthwhile move?

Although Rovers currently have two solid senior goalkeepers in Thomas Kaminski and Aysnley Pears, a move for Haikin could be a clever one to make.

The current youngsters either out on loan or playing in the academy are yet to make a telling impact on the senior stage and with Pears’ deal up at the end of the 2023/24 season, Haikin could be a solid addition to provide cover and competition for no.1 Kaminski.

He managed 42 clean sheets in 121 games for Bodo/Glimt and has also gained experience of European football, playing 11 times in the Conference League and six in the Europa League while also playing in Champions League qualifiers.