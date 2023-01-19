Barnsley’s transfer stance revealed amid Preston’s reported interest in 23-year-old

Barnsley boss Michael Duff has made it clear he does not expect any key players to be sold amid Preston’s reported interest in Jordan Williams.

Barnsley side have ambitions of returning to the second tier but their promotion hopes took a hit in their last outing. They currently sit in 6th but have now lost their last three in all competitions.

They were defeated 2-0 by an in-form Charlton Athletic at Oakwell last time out and losing key players would only dent their chances of pushing on.

Williams certainly falls into that category, and amid Alan Nixon‘s claims that Preston North End are keen, there have been concerns that he could be heading for pastures new this month.

Now though, as quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Duff has made his stance clear. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I said it last week, I don’t expect to lose anybody in this January transfer window that we don’t want to lose.

“As far as I am aware, there’s bene no bids or anything for Jordan. He’s obviously doing something right if there is a little bit of noise around him as it means he is doing well for us.”

One to hold onto…

23-year-old Williams is a fullback by trade but can also play centrally and has been a key part of the side this campaign. He has amassed 21 league appearances, in which he has scored twice and contributed four assists.

For the Tykes, the former England U18 international has now hit the 100 appearances mark in all competitions and many would argue that right now, he is playing his best football.

Barnsley’s transfer stance remains firm and Michael Duff really has no intention of letting Jordan Williams go, or anyone else for that matter.

It remains to be seen if that proves to be the case though. There is still plenty of times for clubs to come in and test the Tykes’ resolve over their key players but with the club firmly in the fight for the play-offs, they’ll know losing key players is something they need to avoid.