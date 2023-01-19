Arsenal defender nearing permanent switch to Ipswich Town, report claims

Ipswich Town are close to securing a permanent deal for Arsenal defender Harry Clarke, according to TWTD.

Ipswich Town are vying for an automatic promotion spot at present, sitting in 3rd place in the League One table after 26 games played.

They are looking to the January transfer window as a means of getting reinforcements through the door to bolster their squad and improve their chances of finishing in the top two, or at least secure a place in the play-offs.

The Tractor Boys have already brought in Middlesbrough midfielder Massimo Luongo and Everton’s Nathan Broadhead on permanent deals this month, whilst Leicester City’s George Hirst has signed on loan for the rest of the campaign. But they are in the market for even more additions.

One player they now look to be closing in on is Arsenal’s Harry Clarke on a permanent deal according to TWTD. The right-back is currently on loan at Championship side Stoke City and has played 20 times for the Potters since making the switch to the Bet365 Stadium from the Emirates, scoring twice and grabbing one assist.

A great addition to the Ipswich Town ranks…

At 21 years old Clarke needs to be playing regular football as well as looking to find a permanent home. Having been subject to four loan deals already in his career, a move to Ipswich Town could be an ideal destination to spend the next few years of his career at least.

He is far down the pecking order at Arsenal and so his future does look to lie away from the current Premier League leaders. Although impressing in the Championship with Stoke City, a move to League One might be his best option in securing a permanent deal as early as this month.

However, it seems odd to not continue at Stoke City, especially considering he is getting regular minutes in Alex Neil’s side. Should he keep impressing until the end of the season, Stoke City could look to make his move permanent. But Ipswich Town and League One football looks like it awaits the young defender.