3 Mark McGuinness replacements Sheffield Wednesday must consider after recall blow

Sheffield Wednesday loan favourite Mark McGuinness has now returned to parent club Cardiff City following persistent speculation.

Sheffield Wednesday struck a season-long deal for McGuinness in the summer but after some fine performances for the Owls and amid Cardiff City’s struggles, he’s now been recalled.

It means the Owls could do with another option at the heart of defence and while it seems Luke McNally is firmly on the sights, it would be wise to consider some other options too.

Here, we put forward three who could be a good fit…

Bashir Humphreys – Chelsea

Humphreys is claimed to have interest from Championship and League One clubs after his debut for Chelsea against Manchester City and with a first-team breakthrough seemingly close, a stint on loan could be his best option.

As a left-footed centre-back, he’d provide another valuable option for Moore at the back and he could free loan favourite Reece James to play in a more natural role despite his impressive performances while filling in as a centre-back.

Hayden Carter – Blackburn Rovers

Carter’s starring role on loan with Portsmouth last season looked to have him on course for a more regular role in Blackburn Rovers’ first-team. However, that hasn’t proven the case, with Jon Dahl Tomasson only utilising him 11 times in the Championship.

The Rovers academy graduate hasn’t played in the league since December 10th and could benefit from another stint away.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Di’Shon Bernard – Manchester United

22-year-old defender Bernard can play in a back three or a back four, also operating as either a centre-back or a right-back. He’s enjoyed success out on loan before with Hull City but at his age, more senior game time is needed.

He’s currently with the Red Devils’ U21s and with his deal up at the end of the 2023/34 campaign, this is a deal that could also have a scope for a long-term.