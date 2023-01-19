3 Aden Flint alternatives Derby County should consider amid recent Stoke City links

Derby County are claimed to be in for Stoke City defender Aden Flint.

The EFL stalwart brings a veteran presence to any team and would be a good pickup by Derby County.

That being said, it could still be wise for the Rams table nature of the January transfer window. With that in mind, here are Aden Flint alternatives that manager Paul Warne should consider…

Luke McNally

Young Burnley defender Luke McNally would be a great addition for any top League One side this winter.

The Irishman got his first taste of English football with Oxford United and after a strong season there, he earned his move to Turf Moor. McNally has made just two league appearances for Burnley thus far though, so a loan approach from Derby County could appease all parties involved.

Connor Taylor

Next up is Taylor, a 21-year-old born and bred in Stoke. He graduated from the Potters’ academy and would be another top addition for a promotion-chasing side like Derby County.

He spent time on loan with Bristol Rovers last season and made a thoroughly impressive impression, earning himself a senior role with his parent club this season. However, game time has been limited since and he has barely featured in recent months.

A winter loan could be perfect for his development but it remains to be seen if Stoke would sanction a deal.

Conor Masterson

McNally isn’t the only Irish name on this list, with 6’3″ centre-back Masterson another solid option.

The Liverpool academy graduate is now a QPR player and has gone out on loan a few times already. He has caps at U17, U19 and U21 level for the Republic of Ireland and his loan spells have been at Swindon Town, Cambridge United and most recently, Gillingham.

He’s shown he’s got the ability to play at League One level and a chance to do so with a top defensive coach like Warne could be great for his development.