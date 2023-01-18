West Brom, Sunderland and Millwall among teams keen on Blackburn Rovers target, new report claims

West Brom, Sunderland, Millwall and Norwich City are also keen on Brighton and Hove Albion striker Deniz Undav, Football League World has claimed.

Blackburn Rovers’ interest in Undav was reported on Wednesday by the Lancashire Telegraph. They stated the Brighton and Hove Albion man is among the targets at Ewood Park, but a move is by no means close.

The German striker has been limited to substitute appearances in the Premier League this season and he recently netted in the Seagulls’ rampant FA Cup win over Middlesbrough.

Now, amid claims of Rovers’ interest, Football League World has said they’re not the only second-tier side keen.

They claim all of West Brom, Sunderland, Millwall and Norwich City are also interested in Undav this month.

It remains to be seen whether or not parent club Brighton will sanction a move for the 26-year-old, but if reports are to be believed, they won’t be short of options for their striker.

On the move?

Undav’s form in Belgium last season has shown he knows exactly where the goal is but with game time looking limited at Brighton, it seems a winter loan move could be his best option.

If he can get regular minutes, you’d back him to be a success too.

Unlike most loan signings from the Premier League, Undav has plenty of experience of first-team football at the age of 26 and he’s already shown he can be prolific at a high level. For play-off chasing sides like West Brom, Sunderland, Millwall, Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers, he could be a perfect addition.

It will be interesting to see if anything serious comes of the links though, with plenty of sides keen on his services.