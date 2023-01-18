Watford nearing eye-catching deal for 20-year-old striker

Watford are closing in on a loan deal for Benfica striker Henrique Araujo, a report from The Telegraph has said.

Watford boss Slaven Bilic is on the hunt for attacking additions this month and it will be hoped that another option up top can strengthen their bid to finish in the Championship play-off spots.

The Hornets sit in 3rd place as it stands but there are still concerns regarding some of the inconsistencies they have shown.

Now though, an eye-catching striker target in the form of Benfica starlet Henrique Araujo is claimed to be nearing a move to Vicarage Road.

The Telegraph has reported that Watford are closing in on a deal to sign the striker on loan until the end of the season. Araujo has already played a good amount of senior football for the Portuguese giants, scoring on his Champions League debut Maccabi Haifa too. He’s got five goals in 20 games for the club and has a massive £88m buy-out clause in his contract.

An eye-catching coup…

Araujo will only be coming in on loan in this proposed deal but it still makes for an impressive signing. He’s obviously highly regarded by those at Benfica and given the level he has played at, it shows he’s already got the quality to make an impact at Championship level.

He’s been prolific at youth level for both Benfica and Portugal and this spell in the Championship will be a real test of just what he’s capable of.

Alongside exciting attackers like Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, Araujo will be hoping to take the second-tier by storm as Bilic’s Hornets fight it out for promotion.