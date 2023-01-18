Trusted reporter clarifies Huddersfield Town’s emerging links to Newcastle United man

Huddersfield Town’s interest in Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has been confirmed by YorkshireLive.

Huddersfield Town are reportedly in the market for a new no.1 with Lee Nicholls requiring shoulder injury, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of the season. And one name linked with a move to Huddersfield Town is Newcastle United’s Darlow.

The 32-year-old is well down the pecking order at St James’ Park. Newcastle’s current no.1 is Nick Pope who’s backed up by Martin Dubravka, and Loris Karius is expected to sign another short-term deal with the Magpies too – that could see Darlow leave on loan, according to Daily Mail.

YorkshireLive have now commented on Darlow’s links to Huddersfield Town, and Steven Chicken writes that Darlow is ‘one of several options currently being weighed up by the Terriers’. Middlesbrough’s Luke Daniels has also been linked (The Sun on Sunday, 15.01.23) and since then, reports have suggested that he’ll be allowed to leave during this month’s transfer window.

1 of 15 Who is this? Josh Cullen Taylor Harwood-Bellis Josh Brownhill Ian Maatsen

A good option…

Newcastle United have a lot of good goalkeepers on their books. Perhaps too many. Darlow was the club’s no.1 just a couple of seasons ago and he played eight times in the Premier League last time round, so he’s got recent experience of playing at a very high level.

And given the position Huddersfield Town are in in the Championship, they need a goalkeeper who they can rely on, and Darlow would be exactly that. Terriers boss Mark Fotheringham shouldn’t just look towards any old goalkeeper to replace Nicholls – he needs a solid shot-stopper as Town face a lot of shots on goal.

Darlow looks set to become available and a loan move to Huddersfield Town may well appeal to him, as he’s still only 32 years old and he’ll no doubt be raring to play regular football again.

Huddersfield Town return to action v Blackpool this weekend, in a huge clash near the bottom of the Championship table.