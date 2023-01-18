This 23-year-old star is Ipswich Town’s Player of the Season so far – do you agree?

Despite having recently dropped out of the automatic promotion places for the first time since September, Ipswich Town can boast some of the league’s outstanding performers among their expensively assembled squad.

Experienced central midfield pairing Sam Morsy and Lee Evans have caught the eye, but Leif Davis has been the club’s best and most consistent player so far this season.

When the Newcastle-born left-back arrived from Leeds United in July 2022, eyebrows were raised across the EFL.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna’s faith in his recruit was further demonstrated by handing him his debut against Bolton Wanderers less than 48 hours after his arrival. Despite giving away an early penalty that day, the full-back has quickly become a fan favourite with his energetic displays up and down the left flank.

The signing of Davis is one of the biggest factors in Town’s progression from a play-off chasing team last season to one which could finish in the top two by the end of 2022/23.

Even after McKenna’s appointment halfway through the previous campaign, the team was overly reliant on the right-hand side to build attacks; with Davis, there are two equally good wide options on either wing and opposition teams can no longer afford to double-mark Wes Burns, as they did in the 2021/22 season.

Davis’s contribution can be best summarised by a glance at the League One assist table – he has currently amassed seven, the joint-third highest total in the third tier and comfortably more than any other defender.

His ability to drill in a powerful low cross or pick out a teammate with a well-placed cutback is perfectly suited to a team that likes to control possession and create opportunities from close range.

However, he has also contributed at the other end of the pitch, as part of a defence which has still only conceded a goal per game on average, despite the team’s recent form not matching the high standards set in the autumn.

Given Town’s lofty position and the high quality of League One’s promotion chasers, competition for the club’s Player of the Season award and a place in division’s Team of the Season will be fierce.

Yet barring an injury setback or a severe drop in the quality of his performances, Davis will be able to consider himself very unlucky if he is not among those recognised in May.