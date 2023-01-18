‘They’ll edge it’ – Leeds United v Cardiff City prediction: The72

Leeds United host Cardiff City in tonight’s live FA Cup game.

Leeds United welcome Championship Cardiff City to Elland Road, after the Premier League side came from two goals down to force a replay against the Bluebirds.

After their loss against Aston Villa on Friday night, the Whites remain without a competitive win since the start of November and are currently sitting 14th in the Premier League table, and just two points above the relegation zone.

Cardiff are struggling in the Championship. They remain 21st in the league after their 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic, which saw Mark Hudson sacked as manager.

With two sides who are struggling in their respective divisions coming head-to-head once again, it is sure to be an intriguing fixture for the neutral.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for tonight’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Cardiff are struggling in almost every aspect of their game right now. But to their credit, they don’t lose too many games – they just seem to draw almost every game of late.

“Leeds aren’t doing too well in the Premier League either. But I think they’ll field a fairly strong side tonight and get through the game with relative ease, especially in front of the Elland Road faithful.

“I’m going for a comfortable home win here tonight.”

Score prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Cardiff City

Harry Ware

“Leeds United did well to come back against Cardiff in the original fixture, especially with what could be argued was a weakened team for the Whites.

“Cardiff go into tonight’s game without a manager after Mark Hudson’s sacking, which I feel will put them at a disadvantage going into this one. If Leeds put out a similar team to the first game, I think they’ll edge it with the home fans behind them.”

Score prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Cardiff City