Swansea City boss addresses ongoing transfer links including Burnley’s Obafemi pursuit

Swansea City manager Russell Martin says there’s no updates on the futures of Morgan Whittaker or Burnley target Michael Obafemi, but that he’s set to meet with club officials today to get updates on their situations.

Two Swansea City attackers look set to move on this month. Whittaker is on Rangers’ radar after returning from his loan spell with League One side Plymouth Argyle, whilst Obafemi is back on Burnley’s transfer wishlist.

Last week, reports revealed that Swansea had rejected two Burnley bids for Obafemi – the highest of which coming to £2.5million – before Alan Nixon (The Sun on Sunday, 15.01.23) said that Obafemi’s move to Turf Moor was edging closer, with the Swans holding out for a £3million fee.

And on Whittaker, Football Insider revealed yesterday that Rangers are set to submit a fresh £1.5million bid after seeing their initial £1million offer knocked back.

Speaking after last night’s FA Cup defeat v Bristol City, Swansea City boss Martin told WalesOnline:

“We’ve rejected bids for Morgan and Michael, as you know. I’ll meet tomorrow (Wednesday) with Josh [Marsh] and Julian [Winter] to get an update on everything, but no, as far as I’m aware, that’s about where we are at really.

“Hopefully, ideally, a line gets drawn under that at some point very soon. But it’s January so I don’t expect it to until the 31st of January, which isn’t very helpful to the players or to us really. I think the only people it really helps is agents. I think you know my thoughts on the January transfer window and what it entails. But we’ll have to wait and see.”

Burnley currently sit in 1st place of the Championship table whilst the Swans find themselves in 11th – Martin’s side sit a staggering 21 points behind the Clarets who’ve lost just two league fixtures all season.

A waiting game…

Swansea City have long been a selling club. But despite having a limited amount of attackers as it is, the club seems intent on cashing in on Obafemi and Whittaker this month, with Burnley and Rangers looking very keen on their respective targets.

Obafemi’s sale in particular will mark bad business for the Swans who could’ve sold him to Burnley for a lot more money last summer. But they have to move on, and if they can sell Obafemi this month, and Whittaker too, then Martin must be given some spending money to replace them.

His side are still in a good position to challenge for promotion this season. But consistency has been poor throughout the campaign and the Swans risk falling out of the play-off picture, especially if Martin can’t make any signings.

Swansea City take on QPR this weekend.