Summer signing on the move? The Burnley players who could potentially leave before January 31st

Burnley’s January transfer window has been a quiet one so far, with Vincent Kompany’s side seemingly looking to clear the decks a bit.

Kevin Long and Matthew Lowton have both left, with Long joining Birmingham City on a permanent transfer and Lowton heading to Huddersfield Town on loan. The Clarets boss has suggested that there might not be so many more player exits this month, but there’s a number of Burnley players being linked with moves away.

And the biggest potential departure this month could be that of Luke McNally. The defender signed from Oxford United last summer but has barely featured under Kompany, and recent reports have revealed that League One hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday have enquired about a potential loan deal for the 23-year-old.

Another player linked with a potential exit this month is Josh Brownhill. It was said that Bournemouth were keen on the Englishman (via Alan Nixon’s Patreon), but little has been said about that since, with the Cherries seemingly working on other transfer targets.

And another potential departure that’s gone quite in recent weeks is that of Nathan Tella. The man on loan from Southampton has impressed this season, leading to suggestions that he could be recalled by the Premier League strugglers. But nothing has been said of that so far this month with the Saints looking like they’re working hard on some potential player signings, which could mean Tella is staying for the time being.

Elsewhere, Burnley look keen on signing a striker this month with Swansea City’s Michael Obafemi seemingly closing in on a move to Turf Moor. And that could prompt a couple of exits in the attacking department at Burnley, with Ashley Barnes and Halil Dervisoglu two names who could move on.

Barnes was said to be a loan target for QPR, but they’ve since signed Jamal Lowe. Dervisoglu meanwhile was said to be wanted on loan by Fenerbahce amid his struggles for game time at Burnley, but again, little has been said of his Turf Moor future in this month’s transfer window.

Burnley return to Championship action v West Brom on Friday night.