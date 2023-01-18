Striker on the move? The Norwich City players who could potentially leave before January 31st

Norwich City are currently in a precarious position, sitting just on the edge of the play-offs, but the January transfer window gives them a good chance to freshen up the ranks.

The Canaries have had a mixed bag of results recently, putting four past Preston North End but also losing to Watford, Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers.

A large amount of the transfer interest in Norwich City players involves those out of favour, but there are a couple of key names potentially in the shop window.

Max Aarons is certainly someone who fits in the category of key players. The dynamic full-back has regularly been explored as an option by top teams yet Norwich have done well to hang on to him.

Fulham are said to be interested in securing his services if their pursuit of Arsenal and Portugal right-back Cedric Soares doesn’t come to fruition, and it wouldn’t be a great surprise if more clubs emerge in the race for Aarons this month.

Todd Cantwell was, previously anyway, a key player at Carrow Road. But, times have certainly changed.

During their promotion years under Daniel Farke, the wideman played a key role. Managers that have succeeded the German haven’t been so convinced though, so he is on the lookout for regular football elsewhere. He’s been heavily linked with a move away and could depart English shores.

PSV and Rangers are at the fore of the interest, and the player is claimed to favour a move to Scotland rather than the Netherlands.

Jordan Hugill is another of the Norwich City players who could benefit from a fresh start. The former West Ham United striker has bounced around a bit with no-one really offering him a permanent home since he left Preston in 2018.

League One outfit Derby County are reportedly exploring a deal but they face competition from Championship clubs Birmingham City and Rotherham United.

Finally to Milot Rashica, who is currently out on loan but could yet end up leaving permanent before the month’s end.

The Kosovo international is with Galatasary temporarily and the Turkish side have been linked with a long-term deal for the Norwich City man. It is being said that they would have to offload a couple of other loanees so as to make a plausible approach for Rashica, so it remains to be seen just how that one pans out.