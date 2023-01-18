Stoke City linked with potential swoop for Leeds United man, multiple clubs now keen

Stoke City have joined the race to sign Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt on loan, reports Football Insider.

Gelhardt, 20, is wanted by a number of Championship clubs on loan this month. Recent reports have linked the former Wigan Athletic man with the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, with Swansea City and Sunderland having been mentioned as well.

But Football Insider have now claimed that Championship strugglers Stoke City are keen on loaning Gelhardt, after seeing Liam Delap’s loan from Manchester City cancelled – he’s since joined Preston North End on loan. It’s also been claimed this morning that Leeds United will let Gelhardt decide which club he wants to join on loan this month.

Alex Neil’s Potters side are currently sat in 20th place of the Championship table. They’ve lost their last three in the league and now sit just four points ahead of Huddersfield Town in 22nd. Gelhardt meanwhile has featured 15 times in the Premier League this season – he’s yet to score but has two assists to his name.

1 of 15 Who is this? Josh Cullen Taylor Harwood-Bellis Josh Brownhill Ian Maatsen

Gelhardt to Stoke City…

Given the claims that Gelhardt will get to choose where he heads on loan this month, he’ll surely choose the side where he’ll play the most football, and that might be Stoke City.

The Potters were dealt a huge blow when Delap was recalled. Although he didn’t score too many goals, he was still a useful player for Neil who handed him 22 appearances in the Championship during the first half of the season.

With goals already hard to come by – Stoke have 29 in 27 league outings so far this season – signing another striker seems like a real priority for the Potters now, and a loan move for Gelhardt certainly makes sense.

He scored a couple of goals in the Premier League last season, showcasing a lot of quality and potential. And he’s played a lot of football this season too, so dropping back down into the Championship could help him find his scoring touch, and get him firing ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

It’ll be difficult for Stoke City to beat all the linked teams to this potential signing, but it’d definitely be a decent signing for Stoke City who return to action v Reading this weekend.