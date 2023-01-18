Stoke City credited with interest in out-of-favour Besiktas ace

Stoke City are keen on Besiktas goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu, a report from Turkish outlet Aksam has said.

Stoke City’s goalkeeping ranks could do with bolstering this month, with only Jack Bonham and Frank Fielding left as options in between the sticks following Josef Bursik’s move to Club Brugge.

His move at least means there will be some funds for the Potters to find a suitable goalkeeper, and it has now been claimed that one man on their radar is former Turkish youth international Destanoglu.

Aksam claims the Potters are trying to strike a loan deal for the 22-year-old amid his struggles for game time with Besiktas.

He’s previously been the club’s number one choice in goal but he’s dropped to the bench in recent months, meaning a move away could be on the cards. Overall, he’s managed 32 clean sheets in 97 games for Besiktas, a strong total for someone of his age.

A solid option for Neil?

Destanoglu certainly has a solid amount of experience and pedigree behind him despite his age. He’s played regularly at a competitive level since his breakthrough but there are questions regarding the ‘keeper.

His form has been patchy at times, hence his drop to the bench over in Turkey.

A fresh start on these shores could help get the best out of the goalkeeper again though, so it will be interesting to see just how his situation pans out amid Stoke City’s reported interest in his services.

A long-term option in goal wouldn’t go amiss for the Potters but the proposed move for Destanoglu is claimed to be a loan, so that wouldn’t necessarily fill the gap in between the sticks in the long run.