Star man still wanted? The Blackburn Rovers players who could potentially leave before January 31st

Blackburn Rovers are still in the fight for the Championship play-offs, but the January transfer window will be pivotal for the rest of their season.

Blackburn Rovers sit in 5th place as it stands and only Burnley and Sheffield United have won more games. However, they’re still without a draw and their 13 defeats is a total on par with the division’s relegation candidates.

If they’re to make a serious play-off charge, more consistency is needed, and the transfer window can help them streamline their squad to make it more effective.

The key will be keeping key players though, and interest remains in Ben Brereton Diaz.

Rumours have been rife over the Chilean’s future for a while now and the likes of Leeds United, West Ham and Everton continue to be linked. However, The Sun states Rovers are standing firm over their £15m valuation, so unless someone meets that price tag, a stay seems likely. Top-flight suitors certainly have the financial power to pay that fee though.

As touched on before, it would be beneficial for Jon Dahl Tomasson and co to move on some fringe players this month.

Versatile ace Tayo Edun is among those heavily linked with a move away, but a transfer hasn’t come to fruition yet. A host of League One sides have been said keen and Charlton Athletic have looked poised to tie up a loan deal.

Another who could make a temporary exit is forward Dilan Markanday. Fans have called for him to be given more chances in the first-team but after rumours of a loan exit first emerged in December, talks have begun over a potential move to Motherwell.

Markanday is viewed as a bright talent for the future and could certainly benefit from some more senior minutes away from Ewood Park.

Previous reports said Sam Burns, Aynsley Pears and Joe Rankin-Costello could make temporary exits too. However, nothing has publicly transpired regarding those three since and Rankin-Costello has been called into action of late, starting the last five Championship games.