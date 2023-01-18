Star man on the way out? The Stoke City players who could potentially leave before January 31st

Stoke City will be looking for new recruits in the January transfer window, as Alex Neil looks to ensure the Potters’ Championship status.

Stoke are currently sat in 20th, just four points above the relegation zone. A 3-1 defeat away at Sheffield United last time out was their third-straight defeat in the league, and it’s clear that Neil needs additions to his side.

However, it could get worse before it gets better for Stoke, with Harry Souttar being linked with a Premier League move once again. After his impressive performances for Australia at the World Cup, the centre-back looks destined for a Premier League move this month, with Leicester City, Wolves and West Ham all reportedly considering a move for Souttar.

And after Liam Delap’s loan was ended by Manchester City, Stoke will not want to lose another attacking player, especially not an up-and-coming youth prospect in Nathan Lowe. Lowe has reportedly been targeted by Premier League side Newcastle United after impressive form in the Stoke youth ranks.

Another youngster has been linked with a move away from Stoke City too. Stoke have received bids for defender Connor Taylor, but these have been rejected, with boss Neil wanting to keep hold of the defender.

Neil told Stoke Sentinel about Taylor’s future:

“The likelihood is that Connor Taylor will be here at the end of the window. He won’t be going anywhere.”

And another potential departure could be that of Lewis Macari. He may well be loaned out again with the defender unlikely to see much game time at the bet365 Stadium, after recently returning from a loan spell at Irish side Dundalk.

Stoke City face Reading in their next game at the weekend. The Potters go into this one in 20th place of the Championship table and just four points above the drop zone, but a win this weekend could lift them as high as 17th.