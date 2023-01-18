Sheffield United could sanction double winter exit, report says

Sheffield United youngsters Ollie Arblaster and Kyron Gordon could both head out on loan, Yorkshire Live has said.

Sheffield United youngsters Arblaster and Gordon have both been called into first-team contention at different points in their young careers.

19-year-old midfielder Arblaster has been in and around the senior picture this season, making four Championship appearances while covering during a shortage of midfield options. As for centre-back Gordon, he’s been out on loan recently but had to come into the side in March of last year, starting four league games.

Now though, with the January window in full flow, the Blades’ stance on their immediate futures has emerged.

Yorkshire Live states that Paul Heckingbottom is keen for Gordon to head out again after his return from Boreham Wood. As for Arblaster, he too could make an exit, though it depends on the numbers available to Heckingbottom amid recent injury struggles in the middle of the park.

1 of 15 Who is this? Josh Cullen Taylor Harwood-Bellis Josh Brownhill Ian Maatsen

Best for both?

It remains to be seen whether or not the chance is there for both players to head out this month, but Arblaster and Gordon would benefit from a chance to gain some valuable experience out on loan.

They’ve both already tasted senior football with the Blades and in non-league football. Arblaster spent time with Bradford Park Avenue last season, while Gordon has spent time with Boston United as well as with the earlier mentioned Boreham Wood.

It could help both come on leaps and bounds over the second half of the season to put them in a strong position ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. But, it awaits to be seen if the numbers available to Heckingbottom are substantial enough the clear the way for them to move out.