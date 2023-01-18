Report clears up transfer rumour involving Coventry City and Swansea City with move now looking unlikely

Coventry City ‘are not currently pursuing’ Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson, reports CoventryLive.

Earlier this week, an emerging report from Planet Swans claimed that Swansea City’s Championship rivals Coventry City were set to complete the signing of Paterson, 31, in the coming days.

But CoventryLive has all but shut down that rumour, with Andy Turner saying that ‘the Sky Blues are not currently pursuing an interest in’ the Swansea City man.

Paterson has been left out of the last five match day squads for Swansea City and looks set to be moved on this month, having featured 12 times in the Championship this season without recording a single goal contribution.

Last season, the former Bristol City man scored nine goals and assisted nine more in 38 Championship outings, although he endured a tougher second half of the season following his well-documented contract dispute with the Welsh club.