PL move for star man? The Sheffield United players who could potentially leave before January 31st

Sheffield United are sitting pretty in the automatic promotion spots, but there is also a heavy focus on their transfer business a the moment.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are 2nd as it stands and they’ve got a healthy cushion to 3rd placed Watford

If the Blades are to make up the ground to league leaders Burnley, they need to hang on to their key players, and attacker Iliman Ndiaye certainly fits that category.

Arguably, the Senegalese star is the most important player for Heckingbottom’s Blades and he is drawing interest from elsewhere. The Daily Express (Transfers News Live, 11.01.23, 11:56) has said that Premier League enquiries have come in for Ndiaye, but Sheffield United have made it clear they have no interest in letting him go this month.

One player who might head for the exit though is Hassan Ayari.

Born in New York City, Ayari has had quite the journey to get to this level and can represent either Tunisia or the United States. He’s previously expressed a desire to move on though and has time on trial with Sheffield Wednesday.

That Owls stint hasn’t yielded a deal though and as it stands, he’s back at Bramall Lane and continuing his search for a new club.

1 of 15 Who is this? Josh Cullen Taylor Harwood-Bellis Josh Brownhill Ian Maatsen

Last but not least are Kyron Gordon and Ollie Arblaster, who could reportedly make temporary exits this month.

Gordon is a hot prospect and recently returned from a promising loan spell at Boreham Wood. Heckingbottom is hoping to send him out on loan again so he can gain further experience of regular playing time.

As for Arblaster, he’s another of the Blades’ youngsters and after staying with the club for the first half of the season to provide another option in the middle of the park, the door could be opened for him to leave on loan this month.