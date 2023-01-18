Oxford United’s 2015/16 promotion-winning side – where are they now?

Oxford United finished 2nd in League Two in the 2015/16 season, gaining automatic promotion on the final day of the season after beating Wycombe Wanderers 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium.

Goals from Chey Dunkley, a Chris Maguire penalty and a late striker from local favourite Callum O’Dowda raised the roof, as the Yellows confirmed 2nd place behind champions Northampton Town.

The match had been goalless at half time, with Oxford United needing a victory to be sure they finished above Accrington Stanley and Bristol Rovers. Both Stanley and Rovers won that afternoon too, but Oxford’s blistering second half display against Wycombe Wanderers made that all immaterial as Michael Appleton’s side blazed to glory.

Here are the players who featured for Oxford United, but where are they now?

Benji Buchel

Goalkeeper Benji Buchel made a series of important saves in the victory against the Chairboys. Buchel is from Liechtenstein, and now plays for FC Vaduz in Switzerland, where he has been since 2018.

Jonjoe Kenny

George Baldock produced a series of impressive displays across the first half of the campaign in the right-back position but returned to parent club MK Dons in January. When he returned, Appleton reacted quickly by signing Jonjoe Kenny on loan from Everton as a replacement and he went on to be just as impressive as Baldock had been.

Kenny now plays for Hertha Berlin, also spending time in Germany via a loan spell from Everton with Schalke 04. He has also played for Celtic.

Josh Ruffels

A local Oxfordshire player from Woodstock, Ruffels had joined his local team after leaving Coventry City’s youth setup. The popular left-back went on to make a big impression for the U’s in League One before joining Huddersfield Town in July 2021.

Chey Dunkley

Central defender Dunkley was impressive in both penalty areas. He scored the opening goal in the Wycombe game that sealed promotion with a spectacular bullet header.

He left Oxford United to join Wigan Athletic in July 2017, then moved on to Sheffield Wednesday in 2020. He now plays for Shrewsbury Town, who he joined last summer.

Jake Wright

Club captain and central defender Wright went on to be re-united with former Oxford United manager Chris Wilder, when he moved from The Kassam Stadium to Sheffield United in the summer of 2016, just after the Yellows had gained promotion.

After leaving The Blades, Wright went on to play for Boston United, and now plays for Grantham Town.

John Lundstram

A free transfer from Everton in 2015, Lundstram was a strong performer in Oxford United’s midfield as the club gained promotion. Like Wright, he went on to join Sheffield United, leaving in July 2017.

Lundstram subsequently joined Rangers in the summer of 2020 and he remains there now.

Liam Sercombe

Joining Oxford from Exeter City, where he came through the youth system, Liam Sercombe was another star performer in the centre of the park for Oxford. He left to join Bristol Rovers in 2017, and now plays for Cheltenham Town.

Alex Macdonald

Previously with Burnley, Alex Macdonald joined Oxford from Burton Albion. He moved on to Mansfield Town in 2017, and then Gillingham in 2020.

Callum O Dowda

Another local player from Kidlington, Callum O’Dowda gave a series of eye catching displays on the wing. He scored the 3rd goal in the Wycombe game after coming off the bench.

O’Dowda subsequently joined Bristol City, and now plays for Cardiff City in the Championship.

Chris Maguire

A charismatic player who was popular with Oxford fans, Maguire went on to represent Sunderland and Lincoln City, before joining Hartlepool United in September 2022.

Danny Hylton

Player of the Year in the promotion season, striker Hylton went on to enjoy a successful time with Luton Town. He joined Northampton Town in 2022 and he remains with the Cobblers today.

Kemar Roofe

Initially joining Oxford United on loan from West Brom, Roofe then signed permanently at the start of the promotion season. He was voted as the League Two player of the season before being sold to Leeds United in the summer of 2016, and has played for Anderlecht, and now Rangers too.