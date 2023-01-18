Opinion: West Brom should join race to sign Manchester United man on loan as attacking injuries pile up

West Brom thumped Chesterfield 4-0 in the FA Cup last night. But the game saw Matt Phillips pick up an injury.

Carlos Corberan may fear the worst for Phillips, who’s been a key player for the Baggies since Corberan took charge earlier in the season. Phillips joins Karlan Grant on the sidelines and with Brandon Thomas-Asante banned for another match, Corberan’s attacking options right now look very limited.

And if Phillips’ injury is a serious one, West Brom might need to dip into the transfer market to find a suitable replacement with options on the flanks not in great supply at The Hawthorns. One player who could be a suitable signing, and who looks set to be on the move this month, is Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri.

Pellistri, 21, joined Manchester United in 2020 from Uruguayan side Penarol. He’s yet to make his Premier League debut for the club but featured in the recent FA Cup win over Charlton Athletic, having spent time on loan with La Liga side Alaves in recent seasons.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that a number of European sides are looking into a potential loan deal for Pellistri, with Watford also linked alongside the United youngster – Hornets boss Slaven Bilic has since confirmed his side’s interest in a loan deal for Pellistri.

Pellistri is capable of playing on both flanks and shares a lot of the same quality as Phillips – pace, running with the ball at his feet, crossing. He’d be a good like-for-like replacement for the Scot who has struggled with injury in the past, and Pellistri seems like he’s definitely available for a loan move this month as well, so a temporary move to West Brom could make sense.

What’s more is that Corberan had a lot of players on loan at Huddersfield Town last season, and most of them really impressed like Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, who earned himself a loan move to Brighton last summer. Corberan then should have a good reputation among Premier League clubs for not only utilising loan players, but developing them too, and United could see The Hawthorns as an attractive destination for someone like Pellistri who’d surely get a lot of game time.

If Phillips’ injury looks like a longer-term one, West Brom should definitely consider a loan swoop for Pellistri.

West Brom return to action v Burnley on Friday night.