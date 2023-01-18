Opinion: Bolton Wanderers should plot ambitious move to sign Norwich City man who’s up for sale

Bolton Wanderers’ season is going very well. A top-six finish looks very much on the cards and a few extra bodies this month could ensure that that happens.

Ahead of this month, Bolton Wanderers were said to be keen on a striker signing. And Ian Evatt has bolstered his attacking department with the signings of wide-man Randell Williams and the loan capture of Southampton striker Dan N’Lundulu. But goals are still proving somewhat hard to come by, with the exception of a 3-0 win against a managerless Portsmouth side last time out.

Defensively, the Trotters are sound. Evatt then might give even more attention to his attacking department in the final two weeks of this month’s transfer window, and one striker who could be a quality addition for the Trotters is Norwich City’s Jordan Hugill.

The former West Ham man has fallen well down the pecking order at Carrow Road, with recent reports revealing that the Canaries are open to selling him this month ahead of his contract expiry at the end of the season. Several teams have been linked, including Bolton’s League One promotion rivals Derby County.

Hugill would be a huge signing for Bolton…

Bolton have managed 33 goals in 26 League One outings so far this season. Dion Charles is their top scorer in the league with nine, but Conor Bradley is the club’s next highest-scorer in League One with four goals to his name this season.

Hugill has spent the bulk of his career playing in the Championship. In 332 career appearances he’s score 79 goals, with his best return in a single league season coming on loan at QPR in the 2019/20 campaign, where he scored 13 Championship goals in 39 outings.

Despite having played just seven times in the league this season, without scoring, he showed in the second half of last season that he can still provide at a decent level, scoring four in 18 for a struggling Cardiff City side in the Championship.

With Bolton having already signed Williams, whether or not the club has any more spending money remains to be seen. But Hugill will likely be available on the cheap given his contract situation at Carrow Road, and if wages can be agreed upon then he’d be a really impressive signing for the Trotters, who’d be bringing in a proven goal-scorer in their bid for an unexpected promotion from League One.

Bolton need to go for it in this month’s transfer window and a move for Hugill could dictate their fortunes this season.