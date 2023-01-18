Norwich City’s 2014/15 promotion-winning side – where are they now?

In the 2014/15 Championship season, Norwich City narrowly missed automatic promotion.

But their failure to get automatic promotion was quickly forgotten after achieving promotion through the play-offs, beating East Anglian rivals Ipswich Town en route.

And here we look at the starting XI that beat Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, and where they’re at now…

John Ruddy

Ruddy was a key player for the Canaries in the 2014/15 season, playing in every single league game. His shot-stopping ability helped Norwich have one of the best defensive records that season. After leaving Wolves at the end of last season, Ruddy joined Norwich’s current Championship rivals Birmingham City.

Steven Whittaker

For Whittaker, the 2014/15 season was his finest in yellow and green, featuring in 37 league games. The full-back remained at the club for two more years after that season, before moving to Scottish side Hibernian in 2017. Whittaker spent three years at Hibs and then eventually moved to Dunfermline, where he hung up his boots after a season. Today, Whittaker is the assistant manager for League One side Fleetwood Town.

Russell Martin

In the 2014/15 season, Martin was the captain and a crucial figure. Martin made 284 appearances for Norwich across an eight-year period. In 2018 he moved to Walsall who were in League One but he only spent a season there before joining MK Dons in 2019. Martin was at the club for a matter of months before he became the manager. After an extremely impressive couple of seasons at MK Dons, Martin took on the Swansea City job in 2021.

Sebastien Bassong

Bassong was loaned out to Watford for the first part of the season but he returned to Norwich in the January transfer window, and became a regular starter for the club. Like Whittaker and Ruddy, Bassong departed the club in 2017, but he found it difficult to find a new club. He later played for Peterborough United and Greek club Volos, but he never managed to pick up regular first-team football.

Martin Olsson

Olsson was an ever-present figure in the 2014/15 season, playing 42 out of 46 league games. Olsson remained at the club for another year-and-a-half after that play-off winning season and remained an important player for the Canaries. In the January of 2017, Olsson made the switch to Premier League side Swansea City. He would spend two-and-a-half seasons with the club before moving back to his home nation of Sweden. Olsson has since played for three different clubs in Sweden – Helsingborg, Häcken, and Malmo FF where he plays today.

Nathan Redmond

Redmond was Norwich City’s best prospect in the 2014/15 season. The skilful winger moved to Southampton in the summer of 2016 and played regularly for the Saints for six seasons before moving to Besiktas last summer. So far, he’s made 12 Super Lig appearances for the club.

Johnny Howson

Howson was one of the Canaries’ best players in that 2014/15 season, scoring eight goals in 34 appearances. Similarly to many of the other players in this list, Howson left the club in 2017 and joined Championship rivals Middlesbrough. He is still a first-team regular for Boro today.

Alexander Tettey

Tettey is a club legend at Norwich City. He spent an incredible nine years at the club before eventually leaving on a free transfer to join Norwegian side Rosenborg in 2021. He spent half-a-season in Norway before announcing his retirement from football the same year.

Bradley Johnson

The 2014/15 season was Johnson’s last at Norwich City. He left at the start of the 2015/16 season to join Derby County where he spent four seasons. In 2019, Johnson switched to Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers before being released, then joining League One side MK Dons at the start of this season.

Wes Hoolahan

Hoolahan is a club legend. He helped the club gain promotion on multiple occasions including the 2014/15 season. He left the club in 2018 after spending ten years in Norfolk and then joined West Brom, where he rarely featured. Hoolahan then moved to Australian side Newcastle Jets. In 2020, Hoolahan returned to England with Cambridge United in 2020 where he spent two seasons, but he’s now without a club at age 40.

Cameron Jerome

In the 2014/15 season, Jerome was Norwich City’s talisman, scoring 21 goals in all competitions that season – Jerome scored the first goal in the play-off final. He left the club halfway through the 2017/18 season to join Derby County, but he would only spend half-a-season there. The striker then joined Turkish side Goztepe before having a brief spell at MK Dons. Jerome now plays his football with Luton Town in the Championship.